Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

JAMF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 1,069,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,626 shares of company stock worth $957,183 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jamf by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jamf by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

