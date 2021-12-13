Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $229.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.67 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

