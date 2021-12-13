Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 8%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 63,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,200,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLD shares. William Blair started coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,555,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

