Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 264 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

