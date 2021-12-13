Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the November 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

