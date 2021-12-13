BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 98.7% in November

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTZI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 4,271,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. BOTS has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

