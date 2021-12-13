Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 99.6%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBUY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 200,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

