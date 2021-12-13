Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 99.6%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBUY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 200,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.