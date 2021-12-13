QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $624,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 341,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.