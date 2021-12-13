20,213 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.66. 12,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

