iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.96. 192,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,423. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.