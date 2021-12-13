Brightworth Purchases 126 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brightworth raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.21. 20,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,717. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

