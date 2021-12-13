$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,300. The company has a market capitalization of $410.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

