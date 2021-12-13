Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APDN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,061. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

