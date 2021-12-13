Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
APDN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,061. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
