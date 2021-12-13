Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.50 ($7.30).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €6.51 ($7.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.41 and a 200 day moving average of €5.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of €7.19 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

