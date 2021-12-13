Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,968.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,721.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.