AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.93

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 15165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,646. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

