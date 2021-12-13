Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.03

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 11636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

