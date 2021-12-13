Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 86969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.