Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.80

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 947985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.09) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £149.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.28.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

