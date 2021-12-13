Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Drops By 93.4%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:HUGS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUGS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

