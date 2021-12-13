Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Decreases By 85.4%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 396,186 shares of company stock worth $2,566,441.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 94,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

