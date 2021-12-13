LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the November 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

