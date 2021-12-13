Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

