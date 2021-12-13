Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 156 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,804,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $925.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $914.09 and a 200-day moving average of $898.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

