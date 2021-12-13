Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $67.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $640.91 million, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

