CryptoBlades 1-Day Volume Hits $2.01 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $9.92 million and $2.01 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $11.79 or 0.00024923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,367 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKILLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.