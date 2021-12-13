ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.14 million and $77,839.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.23 or 0.00319658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00128082 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

