Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

