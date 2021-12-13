Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NKE stock opened at $169.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

