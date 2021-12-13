Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in November

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of JTTRY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

