United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.69. 17,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,699. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

