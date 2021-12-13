Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $234.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.