McLean Asset Management Corp Has $395,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

