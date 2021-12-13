Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.96. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a market cap of C$44.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
