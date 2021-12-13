Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.96. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a market cap of C$44.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

