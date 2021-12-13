Argon Price Hits $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $480,763.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.93 or 0.07994549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.35 or 0.99842842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,155,386 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.