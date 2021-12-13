Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.09 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,526 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,454 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 2,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,917. Identiv has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $511.65 million, a P/E ratio of 581.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

