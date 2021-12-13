Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,361. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

