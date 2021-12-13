Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Rises By 468.8%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 468.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,070. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

