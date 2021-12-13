Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OUTKY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

