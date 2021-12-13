UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 39072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,917,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 296.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

