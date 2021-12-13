Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,967.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

