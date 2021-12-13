Washington Trust Bank Buys 6,197 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 61,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 271,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

