Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.