Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $126.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.