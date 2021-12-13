Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

