Insider Selling: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.58. 13,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $944.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

