FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Insider Purchases £9,460 in Stock

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) insider Stuart Munro acquired 4,400 shares of FIH group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £9,460 ($12,544.76).

Shares of LON FIH traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 219.90 ($2.92). 4,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. FIH group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.70 ($3.71).

Get FIH group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.