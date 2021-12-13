FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.79. 16,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,250. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $264.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

