Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. The stock had a trading volume of 210,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,564. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.12.

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,992,965 shares of company stock worth $333,464,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

