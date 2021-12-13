Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 805.86

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.69).

TM17 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.39) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.39) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TM17 stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 726 ($9.63). 77,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,106. The firm has a market capitalization of £954.49 million and a P/E ratio of 41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 741.41. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.93).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.